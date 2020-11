BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington volleyball team lost to East Bernard Tuesday night 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8 in a Class 3A regional semi-final game at Cub Gym. This was the first time during their playoff run the Lady Eagles played a five set match.

East Bernard advances to the regional final to face Lorena.

