Local Veterans Day events across Bryan/College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Veterans Day, several local events are scheduled to take place across the Bryan/College Station community.

Throughout the second week of November, the 9th annual Field of Valor—1000 Flag Salute to Service by the Bryan Rotary Club will be set up in the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The flag display honors Veterans and First Responders.

At 11:00 a.m., on Veterans Day, American Legion Post 159 will hold a Veterans Day Observance. The event will be held outside and will include a keynote speech, 3-rifle volley by Post Honor Guard, and music. American Legion Post 159 is located at 101 Waco St. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Activities will include the “Honor Wall Roll Call", a Rifle Salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps, a speech by U.S. Representative Bill Flores, and more.

