Advertisement

Local Veterans Day events across Bryan/College Station

(WOWT)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Veterans Day, several local events are scheduled to take place across the Bryan/College Station community.

Throughout the second week of November, the 9th annual Field of Valor—1000 Flag Salute to Service by the Bryan Rotary Club will be set up in the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The flag display honors Veterans and First Responders.

At 11:00 a.m., on Veterans Day, American Legion Post 159 will hold a Veterans Day Observance. The event will be held outside and will include a keynote speech, 3-rifle volley by Post Honor Guard, and music. American Legion Post 159 is located at 101 Waco St. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Activities will include the “Honor Wall Roll Call", a Rifle Salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps, a speech by U.S. Representative Bill Flores, and more.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 new COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos county residents hospitalized
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought
Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26
Missing teen since September could be in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

The Brazos County Health District says this is the largest COVID-19 testing turnout since the...
More than 1,300 people get tested for COVID-19 at Brazos Center as local cases continue rising
From November 9-13, The Texas Tribune will hold an hour-long panel discussion online...
Week-long virtual symposium to highlight biggest issues facing rural Texas
Aggieland Outfitters is hosting a profit share event on Veterans Day. Proceeds will benefit a...
Aggieland Outfitters profit share Wednesday benefiting “Aggie Rings for Veterans” Fund
More than 1,300 people get tested for COVID-19 at Brazos Center as cases locally continue to rise
More than 1,300 people get tested for COVID-19 at Brazos Center as cases locally continue to rise