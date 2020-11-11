Advertisement

More than 1,300 people get tested for COVID-19 at Brazos Center as local cases continue rising

There is one more round of free testing Wednesday in Bryan.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health District officials say they’re seeing a larger turnout for this week’s free COVID-19 testing than previous mobile testing events.

The highest number previously recorded was in September when 329 people came out in one day. On Monday, there were 702 and Tuesday, 611 people showed up to be tested.

Sara Mendez with the Brazos County Health District says there are a few ways of looking at this increase.

“We feel like it’s due to the fact that we have community spread going on. Right now, we are starting to see an increase in cases, so people may have been exposed to COVID and they’re needing to get tested,” said Mendez. “Some people may want to see a loved one in a long-term nursing facility and they need a test for that, as well as with the holidays and family gatherings coming up. People are just wanting to know what their test results are."

Tuesday, the Health District reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 625 active cases.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has seen a recent increase in cases. Sheriff Chris Kirk says they have 12 staff members in quarantine and eight have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Kirk says the Criminal Investigation Division and dispatch are the specific places seeing staffing issues because of this.

“We’ve had to use overtime and we had to move shifts around and brainstorm other places. Thankfully, we also got some help from the College Station Police Department,” said Sheriff Kirk.

As cases increase, Mendez says the need for testing increases as well. But due to funding running out on December 30, there is only one tentative plan for another free mobile testing site in the county for the rest of the year.

“Right now, testing is being provided through the state to offer these free tests. Unfortunately, that funding is going to run out and so as of now, we tentatively have another testing site scheduled for the end of November/beginning of December,” said Mendez.

Mendez says it’s important to stay vigilant, especially with the upcoming holidays and the desire to gather with loved ones.

“If we don’t have testing available, we still have those measures in place that we can do to be able to prevent this virus. So it’s just really important that we, especially as the holidays approach, that we continue to be vigilant on those prevention measures," said Mendez.

Wednesday is the last day for a free COVID-19 test at the Brazos Center in Bryan from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Appointments are recommended. You can request one here.

