Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A source of hope and inspiration in his community. That’s how local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman is described by those who knew him.

Workman was shot and killed in his Bryan home early Sunday morning on the night he proposed to his fiancee on her 30th birthday, according to Workman’s mother Mary Jones. She says her son leaves behind a void that will be impossible to fill, both in her life and others.

“He inspired a lot of people,” Jones said. “A lot of people look for hope in certain things, and he was hope for a lot of people.”

On the night of the murder, Jones says she was just getting into bed after a long day when she received several phone calls from a close friend. She ignored them at first because she was tired and it was so late. Jones thought it could wait until morning.

“Then when she called again, I knew there was something wrong,” Jones said.

While she was on that call, Jones also got a knock on her door. It was the sister of Larry’s fiancee, Brittany Childs.

“She was just distraught,” Jones said. “She said I needed to come with her quick, so I didn’t have much time to think."

Childs' sister told Jones both Larry and Brittany had been shot but didn’t go into much more detail than that. Because her son’s home is only a street over, Jones was able to arrive on scene fairly quickly. Brittany had already been taken to the hospital by then.

“I didn’t get to see her, but they were saying [Larry] was still in there but didn’t make it,” Jones said. “That’s when I lost it.”

Workman, or L-Dub as he was known on stage, was best known for his work as a rapper. Jones says her son sparked a movement that gave hip-hop a major boost locally after he came home from prison.

“He never did the same song twice,” Jones said. “He could do different stuff. He could do slow music, he could do fast music. It was always something different, and all of it was uplifting and inspiring. Most of it told a story. He was a jack of all trades when it came to music.”

But the mark Workman left on his community went well beyond his art.

“He was a leader,” Jones said. “He was a trendsetter. He did a lot of stuff that was outside of the box for just this area and this community. I think they’ll miss a lot because he impacted a lot of lives just with everything that he did.”

When it comes to addressing the person who killed her son, Jones says she’s dealing with mixed feelings.

“As a Christian, I’m searching for forgiveness in my heart, trying to separate the person from this heinous crime,” Jones said. “I would hope that person would come forward and have compassion for his children and his family, and know that he has a family that loves him just like this person did, and hope that on some level he can find surrender and give us some form of peace.”

Workman left behind eight children and his fiancee who survived the shooting. Jones says the family is doing their best to focus on the positive moments they enjoyed together while Larry was alive.

“We are taking it minute by minute,” Jones said. “This is a tragedy, but we have a lot of good memories, too. We are just trying to think about all the good stuff and discussing all the fun times.”

