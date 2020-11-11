Rep. Flores: Election challenges could last four to six weeks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Bill Flores (R-District 17) joined Brazos Valley This Morning on Wednesday, offering his first official comments since Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election.

Rep. Flores pointed to election results in the Senate and House of Representatives, alongside the likely president-elect, as evidence that Americans prefer their politics balanced.

“We’re going to keep the majority in the Senate in all likelihood, and we grew our membership in the House,” said Rep. Flores. “So, the American people voted to put—it looks like, I mean, we don’t know for sure—voted to put Vice President Biden in the White House, but they also voted to improve where the Republicans were in Congress. So I think it’s sort of a Goldilocks solution. They don’t want to see Washington go way off to the left or way off to the right.”

In speaking about the election, the congressman claimed “evidence of widespread [voting] irregularities,” specifically in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada. He did not provide examples or evidence other than the person charged with 134 counts of election fraud in his own District 17 of Texas, the invalidation of which would not change the outcome of the presidential election. Last Friday, a social worker in Mexia was charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud in connection with that case.

“I don’t think Nevada is going to work to the president’s benefit but nonetheless, there is a process we go through,” said Rep. Flores.

Rep. Flores cited unnamed “reputable sources” in saying, “Joe Biden only has 259 electoral votes at this point in time. We have to remember the media doesn’t call the elections. It’s the states that certify the election, and no state has certified the election yet.”

The conservative-leaning politics site RealClearPolitics is among those news outlets that has not yet projected a winner in the Presidential election for Pennsylvania. All major American television stations and wire services have projected Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the state and, as a result, the election. Because the United States does not have a national elections commission, media outlets have historically projected winners in presidential elections by state, generally offering an anticipated winner a month or more ahead of the electoral college’s meeting in mid-December.

Rep. Flores estimates “four to six weeks” before the Trump Administration’s legal challenges are settled.

“You’ve got to go through the discovery process and figure out what that is," said Rep. Flores, “and that discovery process is just now starting.”

However, the congressman did agree to muse on what the Republican Party would look like without Donald Trump in office. He also seemed to concede that Biden likely won the election.

As for Pres. Trump himself, Rep. Flores said he hopes that some parts of the 45th POTUS’s legacy will continue.

“71 million Americans voted for Donald Trump, which is the second-most that’s ever voted for anybody,” said Rep. Flores. “Those people feel passionately about the direction that he was trying to take the country to restore peace, to get us out of foreign entanglements, to improve the economy. I think all of this, whether we’re Republicans or Democrats, will be well-served to pay attention to what he tried to do. Now, he often did it in a combative manner, which I didn’t appreciate, but he still got results. So my hope is that everybody will try to take the best of what he did and, of course, leave the baggage behind. I think we’ll be a better country if we can do that.”

Rep. Flores also referenced the recent news about an effective Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its final stages of development.

“That wasn’t because of Joe Biden,” said Rep. Flores, “that was because of [the Trump Administration’s] Operation Warp Speed.”

Pfizer initially opted not to join the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, accepting no funds for vaccine development. However, in July, Pfizer signed a contract to supply the U.S. with 100 million doses for $1.95 billion, assuming the vaccine is cleared by the FDA. Pfizer has said its only involvement in Operation Warp Speed is that those doses are part of the administration’s goal to have 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines ready sometime next year.

Rep. Flores is retiring after this term, and voters decided that Congressman-elect Pete Sessions (R-District 17) will take over the seat. Rep. Flores had endorsed Sessions’ primary opponent, Renee Swann. Unlike his predecessor, Sessions does not hail from the Bryan-College Station area, but from the Waco area.

“[Sessions] has already represented to us that he would spend a lot of time here in the Brazos Valley, and my hope and my expectation is that he will do that,” said Rep. Flores. “So again, I want to congratulate him on his victory and wish him the best and encourage him to represent all parts of the district equally well.”

Rep. Flores began and ended his conversation on Brazos Valley This Morning by thanking veterans for their service on this Veterans Day, including his own father and father-in-law.

