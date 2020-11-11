Running Warm for November

Even in the wake of a recent “cold” front, afternoon temperatures were 10° or so above the average for November 11th. Still, a gorgeous day to step out to with lower humidity in place. We keep that drier air around tonight to bring lows back to the mid-50s by daybreak Thursday. A few areas of light, hazy fog may develop in the far eastern and western reaches of the area to kick off the day. Highs are back at it, topping off between 80° and 85° tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday afternoon. A returning south-southeast wind means things are more humid again as we near the weekend, with rounds of morning fog possible for some.

The weekend brings changes as we hone in on your next cold front. As it looks now, Saturday is warm and humid with a low chance for light drizzle or sprinkles at time. A cold front is currently penciled in for Sunday morning between daybreak and mid-morning. That front could also bring a thin, quick line of scattered showers as it pushes in mild air. Temperatures may fall to the 60s after sunrise before attempting to rebound to the low 70s by afternoon. This front will open the door to a longer fall feel -- lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s -- aka typical November weather around here -- are in the cards as we start next week.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday. Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

