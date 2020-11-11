Sam Houston State Softball adds seven new recruits

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State softball team has added some new additions with seven recruits joining the squad, head coach Garrett Valis announced Wednesday during the early signing period.

Committing to the Bearkats were:

• Allison Saville — IF | Klein Oak HS | Spring

• Brailey Wasik — P/IF | Burleson HS | Burleson

• Jordan Peno — OF/C | Cypress Creek HS | Cypress

• Brodie Quinlan — IF/OF | Bridgeland HS | Cypress

• Haleigh Carter — OF/IF | Shadow Creek HS | Manvel

• Kelsey Bunch — C | Clear Creek HS | League City

• Tricia Yarotsky — IF | Friendswood HS | Friendswood

“The class is large, covers every position and is versatile, so I believe they have a chance to do some special things,” Valis said. "As always, if they work and buy into the culture here the sky is the limit.

“Signing day is always an exciting day and this year is no different. What these athletes have been through over the last six months, similar to our current athletes, has been a great challenge, so for all of their hard work and dedication to come to a point where they get to enjoy this day is awesome. We expect them to be a great fit here and build on the progress we have made as a program.”

Position Players

Allison Saville — IF | Klein Oak HS | Spring

Saville is a three-time all-district selection for head coach Barry Wilson at Klein Oak High School. She was selected to the first team in 2020, second team in 2019 and was the first team utility player in 2018. She has a career batting average of .416 with 23 doubles, three triples 14 home runs and 75 RBI. The daughter of Brandi and Jason Saville also plays volleyball and track.

“Allie is an all-around athlete that we are excited about, as she continues to get stronger we feel she will compete for us as a true utility kid,” Valis said. “I like her ability to affect the game in several ways offensively and that being a part of our system will only add to that versatility.”

Brailey Wasik — P/IF | Burleson HS | Burleson

Wasik is a two-time first-team all-district selection for head coach Summer Owen at Burleson High School. She is also a two-time first-team all-district academic honoree and has been named the team’s most valuable player twice while leading Burleson to bi-district championships in 2018 and 2019. The daughter of Carrie and Jeff Wasik plays for the American Freedom and was named the tournament offensive MVP after guiding them to the 2020 USSSA national championship.

“Brailey is an exciting piece to the class because of her ability in the circle and at the plate,” Valis said. “We expect her to provide power to our lineup and be a reliable arm in the circle. I really like her drive to win and be a great teammate.”

Jordan Peno — OF/C | Cypress Creek HS | Cypress

Peno is a first-team all-district and all-district academic team selection for head coach Randy Knight at Cypress Creek High School. She has a career batting average of .435 with 16 doubles, three triples and 46 RBI. She plays for the Cy-Fair Intruders, which were the 2017 TCS Southwest national champions and were in the top five in the 2020 TFL. The daughter of Becky and Robert Peno also pole vaults.

“Jordan is primarily an outfielder that plays the game with a great energy and passion,” Valis said. “I love how focused she is as a competitor and that she has continued to develop. I see her being an athlete that will set the pace as a worker in our program.”

Brodie Quinlan — IF/OF | Bridgeland HS | Cypress

Quinlan is a first-team all-district and all-district academic team selection as well as offensive most valuable player for head coach Candi Weige at Bridgeland High School in Cypress. She has a career batting average of .412 with 20 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 65 RBI and 49 stolen bases. She plays for the Cy-Fair Intruders, which were in the top five in the 2020 TFL. The daughter of Kim and Bart Quinlan also plays volleyball.

“Brodie was the first commit to our class and wanted to be a Bearkat from day one, so that’s always what we are looking for in an athlete, someone who wants to shine here over anywhere else,” Valis said. “She is a lefty that can play first base or outfield and has an excellent approach as a hitter. I like how coachable she is and her willingness to take care of the details.”

Haleigh Carter — OF/IF | Shadow Creek HS | Manvel

Carter is a 22-6A All-District selection, PMHS Silver Slugger and Alvin ISD Defensive Most Valuable Player for head coach Kelly Bembry at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland. Last season, she hit .585 with five doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 17 stolen bases. She plays for the Impact Gold-Jackson 18U team that won the Triple Crown Nationals, TCS Texas state championship, was ranked No. 1 in TFL and won the USSSA world championship gold cup. The daughter of Jamie Alford and Shawn Carter also plays volleyball and track.

“Haleigh is an outfielder and slapper who continues to develop,” Valis said. “She plays the game with a lot of speed and awareness so she will be able to affect the defense with her feet for sure. I like how gritty and aggressive she is. I see her fitting in well in a position group we will be looking to replace several seniors.”

Kelsey Bunch — C | Clear Creek HS | League City

Bunch is a three-year starter and all-district honoree for head coach Kathy Morton at Clear Creek High School. She led the team with a .345 batting average and drove in 25 runs as a junior. She played for the Aces Express, which finished third in the TFL Championship. She is the daughter of Sarah and Billy Bunch.

“Kelsey is a catcher and power hitter that we were able to pick up a bit later in the process,” Valis said. “She has the ability to control the running game and hit for power so she’s a great addition for us. I like how she is not afraid of competition and thrives when the moment is tense, a personality fit for that position.”

Tricia Yarotsky — IF | Friendswood HS | Friendswood

Yarotsky is a first-team all-district, first-team all-county and first-team all-state selection, district offensive player, all-county player of the year, team most valuable player and offensive player of the year for head coach Christa Yates at Friendswood High School. She has a career batting average of .526 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 47 RBI and 67 stolen bases. She played for the Aces Express, which finished third in the TFL Championship. The daughter of Misty and Steve Yarotsky also plays volleyball.

“Tricia was an athlete that was on our radar for a long time, and we are thrilled she’s a Bearkat,” Valis said. “She is a middle that can play multiple positions and hit throughout the line-up. I really like how competitive and tough she is, bringing those contagious tangibles is a huge positive in our sport.”