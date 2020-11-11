Advertisement

Student Bonfire to be held virtually

The off-campus event will be live streamed on TexAgs
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed things for many students this year, and long standing traditions have had to adapt.

Student Bonfire, the off-campus event, will be held virtually this year.

On Nov. 24 the undying flame of love that every loyal Aggie carries in their heart for the school will still burn, but virtually. TexAgs will stream the event.

Student Bonfire met with local officials and after discussing current COVID-19 conditions and the added stress of Thanksgiving holiday travel, they decided Burn Night will be on Nov. 24 and live streamed for free.

According to a tweet from the organization, those who participated in building Bonfire 2020 will be allowed to attend Burn Night in person.

