Student Bonfire to be held virtually

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed things for many students this year, and long standing traditions have had to adapt.

Student Bonfire, the off-campus event, will be held virtually this year.

On Nov. 24 the undying flame of love that every loyal Aggie carries in their heart for the school will still burn, but virtually. TexAgs will stream the event.

Student Bonfire met with local officials and after discussing current COVID-19 conditions and the added stress of Thanksgiving holiday travel, they decided Burn Night will be on Nov. 24 and live streamed for free.

We would like to recognize the considerable generosity of our host county which has permitted attendance sufficient to allow those who participated in building Bonfire 2020 to be there in person on Burn Night. — Student Bonfire (@StudentBonfire) November 11, 2020

According to a tweet from the organization, those who participated in building Bonfire 2020 will be allowed to attend Burn Night in person.

