Texas A&M police investigating early morning sexual assault

Police say a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted early Wednesday after leaving Northgate.
Officers search for sexual assault suspect near Easterwood Airport.
Officers search for sexual assault suspect near Easterwood Airport.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted early Wednesday morning after leaving Northgate.

University and College Station police are searching for the suspect near Easterwood Airport. The public is asked to avoid the area near Nuclear Science Road and Rangeland Science, according to the Code Maroon sent out Wednesday morning.

The survivor says she got in the suspect’s car and he drove her to the Collaborative Learning Center parking lot. She told police that’s where he sexually assaulted her around 4:00 a.m. He also hit her in the face.

Officers were called to the parking lot for a disturbance. When they got there, police say the suspect put the woman in his car and drove off. The woman was let out of the car in Bryan and she called police.

According to authorities, the suspect’s vehicle is a red two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse.

If you have any information about this case, call the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

