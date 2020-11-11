Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After more than 23 years of service to our community, College Station Assistant Police Chief Brandy Norris retired late last month.

Norris is an Aggie and after graduating with a degree in sociology, she joined the College Station Police Department in 1997.

During her time with the department, she has served as a Patrol Officer, a Field Training Officer, a Hostage Negotiation Team Member, a Detective, a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and finally Assistant Chief.

She has received numerous awards during her career including an officer of the year award and a supervisor of the year award.

She served as assistant chief for more than a decade and in that time, she earned a master’s degree in Criminal justice leadership from Sam Houston State University and obtained “top secret” clearance from the FBI.

All the best to Assistant Chief Norris as she enters retirement.

