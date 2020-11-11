Week-long virtual symposium to highlight biggest issues facing rural Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A week-long virtual symposium hosted by The Texas Tribune is highlighting the biggest issues facing rural Texas ahead of the next state legislative session that will start in January.

The event started Monday, November 9 and features an hour-long discussion on a variety of important issues facing rural Texas each day. Featured speakers include Texas lawmakers and experts in the specific fields being spotlighted on that particular day, such as economics or natural resource conservation.

The Texas Tribune Executive Editor Ross Ramsey says rural Texas is home to 3 million people the state cannot afford to overlook.

“A lot of the stuff lawmakers will be doing is general to Texas," Ramsey said. “The pandemic is kind of everywhere, the recession is everywhere, but there are particular problems that have gotten worse in the pandemic, in particular in rural parts of Texas.”

Ramsey says one of those major examples is broadband internet access, which along with rural healthcare, will be the topic of discussion at the symposium on Wednesday.

“You’re trying to do remote schooling, remote education, and remote work with a lot of people who can’t get good, reliable broadband access to their homes, much less to their kids and all the places where we need it,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says the panel will discuss areas like internet speeds and the types of content Texans in rural areas can conveniently access during Wednesday’s discussion. He says the conversation will begin with access to the general internet infrastructure before delving into more specific topics related to the medium.

Monday’s action featured policy and lawmaking for rural areas, while Tuesday’s focus was on education. Thursday’s talks will highlight building a strong economy in rural Texas, along with a conversation about preserving natural resources. The symposium wraps up on Friday, November 13 with a general outlook on the future of rural Texas.

Ramsey says he hopes a greater understanding of the state’s rural regions comes out from this week-long event.

“What we’re doing is what you always do in journalism,” Ramsey said. “You’re either revealing something to someone who didn’t know about it, and there’s some of that here, or you’re explaining and putting into context some things they did know about that maybe they’ve never thought about in a particular way.”

To watch any of the upcoming discussions or replay previous conversations of the symposium that already occurred, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.