95 new COVID-19 cases, active cases jump to 716

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 95 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 716 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 79 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,547 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

35 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,303 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 222 active probable cases and there have been 1,081 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,342. There have been 93,739 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 85 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 12 533 Brazos 716 8,342 Burleson 69 514 Grimes 75 1,248 Houston 4 436 Lee 22 262 Leon 69 406 Madison 42 797 Milam 17 581 Montgomery 4,158 13,602 Robertson 35 448 San Jacinto 4 245 Trinity 0 213 Walker 60 4,001 Waller 27 1,044 Washington 97 792

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 643 staffed hospital beds with 117 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 59 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 12 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 533 total cases and 511 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 514 total cases, and 439 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 75 active cases. There have been 1,248 total cases, 1,136 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 436 total cases of COVID-19. There are 4 active cases and 418 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 262 cases, with 225 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 69 active cases. The county has 406 total cases, with 324 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 42 active cases. The county has a total of 797 cases with 747 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 581 total cases and 555 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,158 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,602 total cases and 9,256 recovered cases. There are currently 38 people hospitalized, and there have been 188 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, with 448 total cases. Currently, 407 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 245 cases with 227 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 213 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 60 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,001 total cases with 3,876 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Waller County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,044 total cases with 1,000 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 97 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 792 total cases with 643 recoveries and 52 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 25 new cases and 266 active cases on Nov. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 2,459 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 11, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 137,022 active cases and 831,800 recoveries. There have been 985,380 total cases reported and 9,007,171 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,004 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 168,746 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 11 at 7:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

