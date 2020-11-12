Aggies sign Nation’s Top 800m prospect of 2021 Class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Track & Field head coach Pat Henry announced the signing of Bailey Goggans, the nation’s No. 1 half-miler and the No. 7 recruit in the class of 2021, to the women’s track & field program.

“Besides being one of the best 800m girls in this class, if not the best, she is a Texan and we are extremely excited that this young lady is joining our program.” Henry said.

In 2020, Goggans owned the Lone Star State’s fastest times indoor 800m at 2:07.88 and outdoor 800m at 2:04.70. On the national level, she ranked No. 2 outdoors and No. 7 indoors.

Along with two state-leading times, she recorded three other marks in the top 10 in Texas. She was No. 3 in the indoor mile (4:53.73), No. 4 in the outdoor 1600m (4:53.63) and No. 8 in the outdoor 400m (55.76). Her outdoor 1600m came in at No. 9 in the nation.

A three-time UIL 5A state champion, the speedster won the 400m (55.26) and 800m (2:07.39) as a sophomore in 2019. In her freshman season she clocked 2:10.10 in the 800m for her first state championship.

Goggans also impressed in cross country winning the 2019 UIL Region 3 championship at 5000m in 18:57.50. In 2018, she placed 17th at the UIL State Cross Country Championships after finishing fifth at the regional meet.

Bailey Goggans (Marble Falls HS/Meadowlakes, Texas)

Personal Bests:

400m (i) – 55.51

400m (o) – 54.71

800m (i) – 2:06.10

800m (o) – 2:04.70

One Mile (i) – 4:53.73

1600m (o) – 4:53.63

Three Mile (xc) – 18:35.60

5000m (xc) – 18:17.90