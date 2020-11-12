Advertisement

A&M Consolidated heads to Montgomery in search of playoff clinching win

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated (6-1, 2-1) got back in the win column last week after beating Lake Creek in the Tiger’s homecoming game 42-28 and now turn their focus toward district unbeaten Montgomery (4-2, 2-0).

“They have a great coach. Coach Bolfing does a great job," said Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora. “His quarterback, which is his son, has been around him his whole life so he knows that offense. He knows different things to do, so we have to be focused and do a good job on defense,” continued Fedora.

A year ago A&M Consolidated beat Montgomery 41-21.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm on Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

