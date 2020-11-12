Advertisement

Bearkat men’s hoops inks high school standout

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Cody Stark / Sam Houston State Athletics Media Services Coordinator
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston State men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten has announced the signing of high school senior Damon Nicholas Jr. for the 2021-22 season.

Nicholas is a 6-4, three-star shooting guard from Duncanville High School who averaged 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season as a junior. He helped guide the Panthers to a Class 6A state championship in 2019 and back-to-back district championships.

He is a two-time, first-team all-district selection and was the district’s defensive most valuable player last season.

“We are obviously ecstatic about the early signing of Damon Nicholas Jr.,” Hooten said. "His resume with coach David Peavy at Duncanville High School and Coach Vonzell Thomas on Southern Assault speaks for itself. He is a champion and a winner.

“Damon’s upside is tremendous and his size for a guard brings a lot of versatility. He and his family really fit our culture here at Sam Houston State, and I can’t wait to watch this young man grow and prosper these next four years.”

Nicholas, who also played 16U AAU for team Marcus Smart YGC36 and was the squad’s leading scorer and rebounder, was the most valuable player of the Chicago Elite Classic Tournament and was an Ozark Mountain Tournament Standout.

Prep Hoops currently has Nicholas ranked as the 13th best recruit in Texas for the class of 2021.

