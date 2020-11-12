Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for families to support this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriffs Office is looking for families for its “Adopt a Family” holiday program.

For the last few years, the Sheriff’s Office has supported local families during the holidays by buying the children Christmas gifts and supplying an entire holiday meal.

This year is the first time they have made the program public. They are asking for nominations from the community to find as many families as possible.

County employees donate the money and gifts that go to these families. Regina Guzman with the Sheriff’s Office says this year is important because it has been difficult for so many.

"I think it’s important that we continue to do it because there are so many families out there that have faced a hard time this last year. I think it might be harder because there are organizations out there that are not doing it, so I think we still need to continue to do it to help those families and maybe help a couple of more that we haven’t been able to help in the past,” said Guzman.

To nominate a family, click here. If you would like to donate money for this program, you can reach Regina Guzman at (979) 361-4940.

