Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial hosts annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The event recognized 146 local heroes added to the Honor Wall at Veterans Park this year.
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park to celebrate and honor those who have served to secure American freedom and way of life.

The hour-long ceremony that featured speeches from veterans, a rifle salute, and songs from the Brazos Valley Chorale is one way the county says thank you to the community’s finest.

Local veteran T.J. Robie served on the U.S. Navy submarine forces from 1987-2008.

“The biggest part of it and what makes it the best is the community here in the Bryan-College Station area that come out,” Robie said. “Yes, there’s a lot of veterans and we get together and celebrate different holidays and different things that we’ve done, but to have the community come out and support that and show us that they really support veterans and what we’ve done, that makes it all worthwhile.”

Robie says when he was leaving high school, he wasn’t ready for college. He says the recruiter made him a really good deal, and then Robie ended up on the submarine force after completing boot camp and follow-on training. He said once he got onto his first submarine, he fell and in love with for the next 20 years.

A fourth-generation veteran and third-generation member of the Navy, Robie says one of the reasons he considered military service is family. He says the option to serve was a very important one to him.

“With everything that was happening over the course of the late eighties through the nineties and into 2000, it just reinforced that I was doing something important. Service before self,” Robie said.

Each year, the ceremony also takes time to recognize the new names added to the Honor Wall. This year, 146 heroes were immortalized on the monument.

“We have over 6,000 names on our wall of honor which are veterans,” Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board member Lacey Lively said. “They are friends and family of those who live in the Brazos Valley. If you don’t know what to do and you want to do something to honor a veteran, come out to Veterans Park.”

Congressman Bill Flores was this year’s keynote speaker. A brand new beacon on top of a portion of the Honor Wall was also unveiled. Wednesday was the first evening it was turned on, and it will continue to light the night sky every night from this day forward.

“A lot of those who are on the board are Vietnam veterans that have started this from scratch, so it’s really special to see where it’s come,” Lively said. “We can keep making it better for everyone.”

Robie says Veterans Day is a way to celebrate those who have served and the freedoms they’ve protected for our country.

“It’s also a way to recognize those veterans who have gone on and served and continue to serve in their communities, the government, and other ways," Robie said. "For a lot of veterans, your service doesn’t end when you take off the uniform,” Robie said. “You get that calling of service over self, and you find ways to get involved and keep serving.”

