Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond propositions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is hoping future bonds will be less confusing on the ballot.

The bond in last week’s election passed by only 273 votes. While the bond won’t raise the tax rate, state law required the proposition to include the phrase, “This is a property tax increase.”

That had some voters choose no because of the wording. School leaders met with State Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal to see if the law can be addressed during the upcoming legislative session.

“We could really see by looking at the undervotes that this did have a very significant impact. In fact, if we were only talking about one or two percent of those undervotes, then there would not have been a question of it passing," said Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President.

“Probably what was going on in the Legislature’s mind, and I can’t say it was in my mind but in the Legislature as a whole mind, was that any increase in debt is a potential increase in taxes. That’s my guess. I don’t particularly adhere to that," said State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14.

The bond passed with 50.4 percent of voters casting a ballot in favor.

