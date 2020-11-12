Advertisement

Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond propositions

The $175 million bond passed, but there was confusion on the ballot about a tax increase.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is hoping future bonds will be less confusing on the ballot.

The bond in last week’s election passed by only 273 votes. While the bond won’t raise the tax rate, state law required the proposition to include the phrase, “This is a property tax increase.”

That had some voters choose no because of the wording. School leaders met with State Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal to see if the law can be addressed during the upcoming legislative session.

“We could really see by looking at the undervotes that this did have a very significant impact. In fact, if we were only talking about one or two percent of those undervotes, then there would not have been a question of it passing," said Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President.

“Probably what was going on in the Legislature’s mind, and I can’t say it was in my mind but in the Legislature as a whole mind, was that any increase in debt is a potential increase in taxes. That’s my guess. I don’t particularly adhere to that," said State Rep. John Raney, (R) - District 14.

The bond passed with 50.4 percent of voters casting a ballot in favor.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Randal, 29
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Five COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 new cases
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead
DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/11
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/11
Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond...
Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond propositions
Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Park in College Station
Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Park in College Station
Brazos County Sheriff's Office looking for families to support this holiday season
Brazos County Sheriff's Office looking for families to support this holiday season