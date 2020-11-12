Capital Murder suspect faces pre-trial hearing in Milam County
Shayla Angelina Boniello is accused of killing a 20-month-old.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County capital murder suspect is expected to stand trial sometime next year.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for Shayla Angelina Boniello. She’s accused of killing 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018 at a home in Rockdale.
The Milam County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday morning trials are still on pause because of COVID-19 and it’s expected to take place in 2021.
Prosecutors announced in 2018 they would seek the death penalty in this case.
Boniello, whose legal name is Shawn Vincent Boniello, is a transgender woman.
We have our previous story here.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.