Capital Murder suspect faces pre-trial hearing in Milam County

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County capital murder suspect is expected to stand trial sometime next year.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for Shayla Angelina Boniello. She’s accused of killing 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018 at a home in Rockdale.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday morning trials are still on pause because of COVID-19 and it’s expected to take place in 2021.

Prosecutors announced in 2018 they would seek the death penalty in this case.

Boniello, whose legal name is Shawn Vincent Boniello, is a transgender woman.

We have our previous story here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.