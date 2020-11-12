College Station city council candidate calls for recount after 5-vote loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After coming up five votes short against incumbent Bob Brick, College Station City Council Place-1 candidate Jason Cornelius says he is petitioning for a recount of the nearly 31,000 ballots cast.

According to state law, the recount will happen at the candidate’s cost, not the county’s. College Station city officials say the deadline for a petition, in this case, is Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

Cornelius posted a full statement on his campaign Facebook page:

From the moment I decided to run for College Station City Council I said that I made this choice because I have a passion for the City and Community where I was raised and now chose to raise my family. I have ideas based on my background of working with local businesses, volunteering with our vital non-profits, and relationship with our first responders on a better direction for the city both now and in the future. A direction that includes sensible financial planning and budgeting, planned strategic growth, and fostering an environment that promotes our local business economy. I also wanted to run an open, honest, and positive campaign that focused solely on the issues that face our City and Community. I’m so thankful for the close friends and family that have both helped and represented me on this journey and kept to these ideals for this campaign. I am honored for the dynamic and diverse group support I’ve been able to earn from everyday citizens, to the Homebuilders Association, to our local Firefighters Association. I am so humbled by the over 15,000 people in College Station and abroad who saw fit to cast their vote for me. While the initial results aren’t what we hoped for, I do take solace in this being the closest race in city history. That there were so many who saw that direction I spoke of as something they wanted. So many of these same people have reached out in the last few days asking that I continue on. It’s because of these factors that I am taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go. I will be submitting my petition for a full recount.

