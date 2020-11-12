Advertisement

College Station not looking past Cleveland on Friday despite lack of success

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (5-1, 3-1) will travel to Cleveland (1-6, 0-5) on Friday night to take on the Indians. The Cougars are coming off the convincing 45-21 win over Lufkin last week. It was the Cougar’s first victory ever against the Panthers. College Station has won 3 in a row and is in third place in District 8-5A Division I.

The Indians will be looking to snap a 22 game district losing streak dating back to the 2017 season.

Despite Cleveland’s struggles to win, Cougar head coach Steve Huff says the Indians are capable of ending that district skid against his Cougars. “You know two weeks ago New Caney takes Lufkin into overtime and then New Caney plays Cleveland this past week and it’s a 48-40 game. They do some things offensively that really creates some problems so we’ve got to be key reading this week," said Huff.

Friday will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Kickoff is set for 7 at Indian Stadium.

