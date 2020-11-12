Advertisement

College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer with large amount of THC

Officers say they found about 80 grams of THC extracts throughout the home.
Cooper Walker, 23
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they’ve arrested a suspect for dealing THC out of his home.

According to authorities, they were investigating Cooper Walker, 23, on Marion Pugh Drive.

Police searched the home Wednesday after getting a warrant. Officers say they found about 80 grams of THC extracts throughout the home. Walker reportedly admitted to selling and smoking the THC. Police also say they found communications that showed drug sales in the recent past.

Walker is charged with manufacture and delivery as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

