Concerning COVID-19 statistics in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Here in Brazos County, we have been particularly lucky. We kind of have been sort of in a bubble as it were."

That’s how Texas A&M emergency management expert Angela Clendenin explains how we’ve managed to keep cases low here in Brazos County. She explains that Brazos County is surrounded by rural areas that have rural case counts. That helps prevent a large number of new cases from coming to Brazos County.

But in the past week, there have been a number of alarming statistics on the battle against COVID-19 including the positivity rate nearly doubling at Texas A&M, nine residents passing away in the past seven days, and raised levels of hospitalizations not seen since July.

“Cases are rising all around the state,” Clendenin explains, “you would anticipate that if cases around the state are rising, then cases would see a rise here.”

Clendenin says two of the main contributors are Halloween celebrations and what she refers to as “COVID fatigue." She explains “COVID fatigue” as people being tired of wearing masks and observing social distancing mandates.

She says Texas A&M officials have drawn no clear connection between football games and rising COVID-19 cases but she says the activities around football are definitely contributors.

“The bars being open,” Clendenin says, “Students are saying they’re seeing lines for the bars the like of which they’ve never seen before.”

She says she believes young people to be the main driver of the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’re seeing across the board is college students," Clendenin says, "just kind of not taking COVID seriously anymore.”

She says the Texas A&M COVID operations and investigations center has received multiple reports of students going to parties and even some reports of COVID-19 positive students attending parties anyway.

