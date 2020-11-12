Advertisement

COVID in Context: After setting a one-day record, track the Brazos County death toll over time

A record number of COVID-19-related deaths was reported on Nov. 11
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of COVID-19-related deaths was reported on Nov. 11 in Brazos County.

The five deaths came on the heels of four others, making nine deaths total in the span of seven days.

The cumulative death total tracked over time:

Brazos Co. cumulative deaths
Brazos Co. cumulative deaths(KBTX)

New cases per day are tracked below. See the trendline that increases slightly over the course of the pandemic:

New deaths per day
New deaths per day(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

