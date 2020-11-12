COVID in Context: After setting a one-day record, track the Brazos County death toll over time
A record number of COVID-19-related deaths was reported on Nov. 11
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of COVID-19-related deaths was reported on Nov. 11 in Brazos County.
The five deaths came on the heels of four others, making nine deaths total in the span of seven days.
The cumulative death total tracked over time:
New cases per day are tracked below. See the trendline that increases slightly over the course of the pandemic:
