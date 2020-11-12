Advertisement

Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key, Florida

Fourth overall landfall, second in Florida
For a fourth time, Eta has made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida.
For a fourth time, Eta has made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Eta has made a second Florida landfall near Cedar Key, Florida, at 4am EST Thursday.

Sustained winds are estimated at around 50mph at landfall, with heavy rain ongoing across much of Florida early Thursday. Tropical storm force winds and dangerous storm surge are still possible over the next several hours, especially on the western coast of Florida. Throughout the day, the threat shifts mainly to heavy rain and additional flooding over already saturated areas.

Conditions across Florida should rapidly improve by the end of the day as Eta moves quickly northeastward, riding along the east coast through the remainder of the week, but likely remaining out to sea.

For a fourth time, Eta has made landfall near Cape Key, Florida.
For a fourth time, Eta has made landfall near Cape Key, Florida.(KBTX)

This is the second landfall for the storm in Florida, and fourth overall for the storm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Randal, 29
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead
DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Five COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 new cases

Latest News

Bryan ISD hopes to make future bond propositions easier to understand on the ballot.
Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond propositions
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/11
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/11
Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond...
Bryan ISD leaders hope state legislature will address confusing language for future bond propositions
Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Park in College Station
Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Park in College Station