Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key, Florida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Eta has made a second Florida landfall near Cedar Key, Florida, at 4am EST Thursday.

Sustained winds are estimated at around 50mph at landfall, with heavy rain ongoing across much of Florida early Thursday. Tropical storm force winds and dangerous storm surge are still possible over the next several hours, especially on the western coast of Florida. Throughout the day, the threat shifts mainly to heavy rain and additional flooding over already saturated areas.

HAPPENING NOW: High water on Gulf Blvd in Madeira Beach. Vehicles have been pulled out of this. #TropicalStormEta pic.twitter.com/3ijYznElEd — Nick Merianos (@NickMerianos) November 12, 2020

Conditions across Florida should rapidly improve by the end of the day as Eta moves quickly northeastward, riding along the east coast through the remainder of the week, but likely remaining out to sea.

For a fourth time, Eta has made landfall near Cape Key, Florida. (KBTX)

This is the second landfall for the storm in Florida, and fourth overall for the storm.

