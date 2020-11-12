Experience “History in Motion” with the Museum of the American G.I.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Historic vehicles, tanks, and artillery are coming to life at the Museum of the American G.I.'s “History in Motion” weekend event.

Hear the blast of Howitzers and machine guns, feel the rumble of a Sherman Tank and heat of a flame thrower, and see vehicles like M18 Hellcat and Vietnam Era USMC Ontos in action on Saturday and Sunday outside in College Station at the Museum of the American G.I.

“It’s very important to be able to see [the vehicles and tanks] in action the way they were meant to be because that way you can get a feel for what it was like for our soldiers when they were in war or when they were training, so you can actually hear the noise and feel the ground vibrate,” said Leisha Mullins, Museum of the American G.I. Secretary and Treasurer. “It’s a totally different experience and it kind of brings that history into a different level.”

Throughout the entire two days, the Museum of the American G.I. has created an action-packed weekend of demonstrations and fun activities for the whole family.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates open both days at 9:30 a.m. Click here to see the schedule of events.

In addition to demonstrations, guests have the opportunity, for an additional fee, to have hands-on experiences. These experiences include: shooting a Howitzer or a machine gun, riding in a WWII tank, or a WWII Half-Track.

To ensure the safety of guests, disposable gloves will be provided to wear for hands-on activities. Vehicles and equipment will be wiped with disinfectant wipes between rides and activities, according to the Museum of the American G.I.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the event. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout.

Tickets for the event are $10 for Adults, $5 for Kids (5-11), and Under 5 free if paying with cash. Credit cards will be accepted with a convenience fee.

The Museum of the American G.I. is located at 19124 Highway 6 in College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.