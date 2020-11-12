Advertisement

Flagg garners Preseason All-SEC Honors

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M men’s basketball senior Savion Flagg was voted to the All-SEC Second Team by a select panel of both Southeastern Conference and national media members, the league office announced Thursday.

The Aggies' returning leading scorer averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season as he appeared in all 30 games and started 29.

While helping lead Texas A&M to a 10-8 league ledger and its best finish in the conference since 2016, Flagg closed out the season on a high note as he scored 10-or-more points in seven of the last eight games and scored 17 points in back-to-back games against No. 8 Kentucky and at LSU. In the Maroon & White’s win over Mississippi State, he notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The preseason accolade is the second of his career as he was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team a year ago by the league’s head coaches.

Flagg and the Aggies tip off the 2020-21 season Nov. 25 against West Virginia at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

