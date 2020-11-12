Four local children now have forever families at Brazos County Adoption Day event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A special parade and celebration honored new forever families Thursday morning. Four local kids now have permanent homes after the annual Brazos County Adoption Day.

There were party favors, balloons and cupcakes. It’s not someone’s birthday, but another big milestone for kids.

“I feel good to be here with my grandparents and I love them a lot," said eight-year-old Andries Nance.

Thursday morning he was legally adopted by his grandparents Babette and Jerry Nance at a special ceremony for Brazos County Adoption Day.

“It is so nice that you know we’re now family and he’s with us and he’s now in his forever home," said Babette Nance.

The adoption process took them more than two years.

“I’m glad we got this done. He’s our grandson and he came to us when he was six -years-old," said Jerry Nance.

As of September, Brazos County still had 13 children needing forever families. The latest kids adopted are one to eight-years-old.

”We’re celebrating them with a parade. We were able to do virtual hearings and enjoy the excitement and so we just want to show them all the love and appreciation for opening up their hearts to these kiddos and becoming one," said Tiffany Stewart, Texas Department of Family and Protective Service Adoption Supervisor.

“We need wonderful loving homes with parents who will open up their lives and their family and their home and especially their heart," said Kimberly Martinez, Voices for Children CASA Executive Director.

Adoptees like Andries are excited about their new life and new friends cheering them on.

“I like to draw and play with my toys and play with my friends next door and karate... Really cool I like this place," Andries said.

Families here encouraged others to consider adopting too.

“It’s a fantastic thing you know, we have met so many nice people,” said Jerry Nance.

At the end of September there were 2,909 Texas children waiting to find permanent adoptive homes.

During the past fiscal year, more than 5,000 Texas children found permanent families, including 34 in Brazos County.

If you think you can be a parent for a child in Texas, please visit this link or call toll-free 1-800-233-3405 for more information.

