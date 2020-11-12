From the Ground Up: Safer food on earth and beyond

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electron Beam Processing is used for a variety of different purposes, and Texas A&M has one of the very few processing labs in the country which is trying to “Clean, heal, feed, and shape this world and beyond.”

That’s the slogan of the center, led by Sureh Pillai, the director of the National Center of Electron Beam Research.

“What we are using with this technology is to make sure there are secure food supplies,” Pillai says. “So that every part of the world has enough food to eat, enough clean water to drink, enough therapeutics to heal them.”

Electron Beam Processing essentially fires energy into our food, eliminating insects and even bacteria.

“Electron beam processing is the TESLA of food processing technologies,” Pillay says. "It is fully electric, there are no radioactive materials, no chemicals, there is no heat. When you treat food with this technology, the food looks [and tastes] pretty much the same thing.”

Scientists at the center are looking for ways to make the food last even longer, from shelf life at our grocery stores to astronauts at the International Space Center.

“We have done studies to show that if you take today’s produce, you can get up to 4 to 5 days extra shelf life," Pillai says. "All of those things make a big impact on food waste, which ultimately relates with food security issues, and also with food safety.”

If they can extend shelf life not by days, but by years, they can help people beyond earth, and even beyond the space center. Pillai says they’re interesting in partnering with those interested in “long duration” space flight, both for scientific and commercial purposes. "They want to have foods that can last up to seven years,” Pillai says, noting that they have been able to do just that with certain grains, like rice.

Whether here at home, or beyond our atmosphere, scientists at Texas A&M are working to make our food cleaner, safer, and longer lasting.

