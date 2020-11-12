Heads up: Friday Morning Fog Possible

Sloshing moisture is the name of the game over the next 72 hours. Gulf moisture is in place overnight which means two things: mild temperatures in the low 60s at daybreak (10° above average for this time in November) and the opportunity for fog to settle down on the area by / just before sunrise. At times that fog may become locally dense, dropping visibility between 100 yards and 1/4 mile. For most, the ceiling should lift between 8am and 10am as drier air once again infiltrates the area. Friday is another warm November day with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Moisture rides the wave back in by Saturday -- a few sunrise / morning showers are not ruled out. Any rain should be few and far between and is not expected to leave much in the rain gauge. Same is to be said for the afternoon hours where a few more roaming areas of quick rain is not ruled out (30%). Spring-like Saturday with thermometers reading the mid-80s by afternoon. Sunday morning brings your next cold front to the Brazos Valley. A thin line of showers could be scattered along that front -- we’ll again call it a 30% chance for quick rain between 4am and 9am. Rain totals, at best, are expected between dry and 1/4″. Breezy north wind turns on to close out the weekend, dropping highs to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Low: 62. Wind: SE / E 0-5 mph.

Friday. Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers after 4am. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

