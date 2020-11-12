Advertisement

Jones named to Katrina McClain Watch List

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts -- Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. The annual award is in its fourth year, and recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native finds herself on the Katrina McClain Award Watch List for the second-consecutive year. Jones is one of the most dominant players in the country on the glass. She led the Southeastern Conference in total rebounds (351) and rebounds per game (11.7), which helped land her a spot on the All-SEC First Team. Jones joins her teammates Destiny Pitts (Ann Meyers Drysdale Award) and Kayla Wells (Cheryl Miller Award) in making a Basketball Hall of Fame watch list this season.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

