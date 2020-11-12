Locally owned stores looking for community support as holiday shopping begins

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some locally owned stores around the Brazos Valley are turning to the community for support as holiday shopping begins.

Many stores, like Texas Rose Boutique in Bryan, had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners are really hoping to end the year strong with help from the community.

“It definitely was hard. We definitely struggled a bit but we are bouncing back, especially due to our locals coming in and being ready to see us again,” said General Manager Sami Jo Catalena.

This year, the store is offering a “wish-list” program to help make sure you get what you want for Christmas.

“Come in and fill out exactly what you want. When relatives come in, we can hand it to them and you’re getting exactly what you want. So we’re taking some of the guesswork out of it this year,” said Catalena.

That is just one of the ways local businesses say they are stepping up this holiday season to make shopping both convenient and safe.

Kelly Moore runs Clockwork Games & Events. She says they know the community might be concerned about the pandemic, so they have removed in-store play and added face masks and hand sanitizer to help ease that concern.

“We still offer curbside. We offer delivery, any kind of thing to be able to get your gaming needs but also stay safe,” said Moore.

Although it may be easier to order gifts online this year, Moore says supporting locally owned stores is what helps keep the character of the Brazos Valley unique.

“Small business is where it’s at,” said Moore. “Anyone can go online, and it’s easy to do for sure, but you don’t get any personal service. You don’t get them caring about who you are and what you’re doing. You aren’t able to touch and feel and see.”

Supporting locally owned businesses doesn’t only help them stay open, but it also helps with the city sales tax. Since the pandemic, both Bryan and College Station have seen a dip in sales tax revenue, money that is used in budgets to fund things like police, fire, and roads.

