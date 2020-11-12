Advertisement

Majority of Brazos Valley now considered in drought

Week after week of mainly dry weather making an impact
The majority of the Brazos Valley is considered in drought, as of this Thursday's update.
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought continues to worsen across the state of Texas, with the Brazos Valley seeing additional impacts as of the newest update from the US Drought Monitor.

“Moderate Drought” has returned to a majority of the area after a dry October and dry start to November. Some small areas of “Severe" drought have appeared in Grimes, Brazos, Madison, and Lee counties with the newest update.

Across the state, drought is at its worst in western portions of the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin, stretching into the mountains of West Texas, and a small area in the Hill Country. In other words, just about the entire state could use some rain, and soon.

Any help in sight?

We may find a batch of showers Saturday and Sunday with our next cold front, but it will likely not be enough to alleviate any expanding drought across the Brazos Valley, or even across the state. In other words, we will likely see the drought expand in the coming weeks before conditions get better.

The outlook for the next week or more is mainly dry. A few showers will be possible each day...
Fire Danger: Though many of us in the Brazos Valley are not under a burn ban, you’ll want to pay careful attention to the weather in the coming weeks before you do any open burning. Conditions will be conducive for spreading wildfires Sunday as a cold front moves into the area, bringing drier air and gusty north winds through early next week.

