Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- November 12, 2020

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Randal, 29
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault
Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead
DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Five COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 new cases

Latest News

Museum of the American G.I. History in Motion Event
Experience “History in Motion” with the Museum of the American G.I.
Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, avoids death penalty
COVID in Context: Nov. 12
COVID in Context: After setting a one-day record, track the Brazos County death toll over time
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault