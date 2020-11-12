Robertson County now under a Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is now under a Burn Ban effective at 2:30PM Thursday, November 12, 2020. This means that outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice. Robertson County joins Walker and Lee Counties which are also under active Burn Bans.

With the drought conditions worsening across the Brazos Valley, more Burn Bans remain possible as the wildfire danger remains high in many locations.

#Drought Monitor released this morning shows what we expected: Drought conditions returned to MOST of the Brazos Valley.

➡️ Moderate (D1- tan) drought in place for most

➡️ Severe (D2 - orange) drought returns where drought was already established



