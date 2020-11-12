Robertson County now under a Burn Ban
Expanding drought conditions cause more Burn Bans to be issued
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is now under a Burn Ban effective at 2:30PM Thursday, November 12, 2020. This means that outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice. Robertson County joins Walker and Lee Counties which are also under active Burn Bans.
With the drought conditions worsening across the Brazos Valley, more Burn Bans remain possible as the wildfire danger remains high in many locations.
