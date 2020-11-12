Rudder on the road Friday to face Fulshear

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will Rosenberg Friday night to face Fulshear in a District 10-5A Division 2 game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 at Traylor Stadium.

The Rangers are looking to end a three game losing steak. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar has talked with his team this week about being resilient. Friday Rudder will take on a Fulshear team that Like Rudder is also looking for their first district win of the season. Ezar said, "“They’re kind of an upstart program kind of like us. They are a new program similar to Lake Creek as far as they have only been playing for a few years and moving up to 5A so they are trying to get their name known to. Something we have to do is be sure we can go out and get ourselves back on track.”

The Rangers have lost three straight game to start district play after going 4-0 in the non-district portion of their schedule.

