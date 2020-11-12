Advertisement

Headed for the 80s until our next front this weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The jacket-or-no-jacket game continues for the next couple mornings, where we’ll wake up just enough to make you question grabbing one before you head out the door. Make no mistake, you won’t need one through the next several afternoons, as we top out each day near or above 80 degrees. A brief return in gulf moisture could cloud the weekend, and even give us some needed showers too.

This weekend brings our next front, but not before another misty/drizzly, and potentially foggy start to Saturday. Enough sunshine returns where we warm into the low to mid 80s, and a light shower or two will be possible, but not overly likely in the afternoon. Then, our next front comes through Sunday. Some light rain will also be possible ahead of and along the front, then drier and MUCH cooler air ushers itself in, making us reach for the jackets as early as Sunday afternoon, but definitely by Monday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday. Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

