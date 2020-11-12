Advertisement

Texas A&M inks state’s No. 3 800m prospect

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s track & field program and head coach Pat Henry announced the signing of Robert “Sam” Whitmarsh to a National Letter of Intent.

“This kid is about 6′5” and has tremendous upside," Henry stated. “He has one of the best 800m times in the country and I think he will surprise people at the 400m. He is similar to a lot of our half-milers that we currently have and have had in the past, not only are they great 800m runners but they can run a really fine 400m.”

A native of Lake Jackson, Texas, Whitmarsh is the No. 3 800m recruit in the Lone Star State, and ranks No. 19 nationally.

In 2019, Whitmarsh exploded on the track & field scene as a sophomore. He won seven of the eight 800m races entered en route to the UIL 6A Track & Field Championship with a personal best time of 1:51.73.

Showcasing his versatility, Whitmarsh also won seven 400m races in 2019 including the UIL 6A – District 23 Championship where he clocked a personal best time at 48.25.

As a junior, he was a UIL 6A State Cross Country Championships qualifier after finishing second at the UIL 6A – District 23 Cross Country Championship and 13th in the regional meet. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic ending his track season early, Whitmarsh swept the 400m and 800m in all three of the meets he entered.

This past October, Whitmarsh claimed the 2020 UIL 6A – District 24 Cross Country Championship 5000m title with a time of 15:37.22. He finished top three in all six of the meets he entered in the fall.

Robert “Sam” Whitmarsh (Brazoswood HS/Lake Jackson, Texas)

Personal Bests:

200m – 23.11

400m – 48.25

800m – 1:51.73

Three-Mile (xc) – 15:28.11

5000m (xc) – 15:37.22

