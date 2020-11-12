Treat of the Day: SHSU named among best campuses for vets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University was recently ranked as the #3 best college in Texas and among the top 5% in the nation according to College Factual.

The study was conducted with veterans and active-duty military members in mind, in order to highlight schools with great student outcomes as well as resources important for veterans to achieve their education goals.

It accounted for a number of factors including veteran affordability, veteran population, veteran policies, veteran resources, veteran satisfaction, and overall college quality.

Sam Houston State has roughly 700 current student veterans and active-duty military who serve and have served in the military.

