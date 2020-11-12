Vikings host Killeen on Senior Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will host Killeen Friday night in a District 12-6A game. Kick-off is scheduled for a 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Like teams across Texas the Vikings have played their way through a unique season dealing with the challenges presented by COVID-19. Earlier this season Bryan had to cancel two non-district games because of a positive coronavirus test and contact tracing. Since then the Vikings have played all three of their district games and now will have a chance to celebrate senior night on Friday. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “I think the year 2020, finishing up with these seniors getting to play, have a senior night and hopefully the rest of our seniors this year will get the same, it’s pretty special.”

After Friday night’s game against Killeen the Vikings have two games left on the regular season schedule. Bryan will be on the road for both games facing Copperas Cove on November 20 and Killeen November 27.

