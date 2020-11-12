Advertisement

Wells named to Cheryl Miller Watch List

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts -- Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The annual award is in its fourth year and recognizes the top small forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

The Dallas, Texas, native finds herself on the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List for the second-consecutive year. Wells is one of the best three-point shooters in A&M history. The sharpshooter currently holds the record for three-point field goal percentage at .393. She has registered 66 starts in her career and is two points shy of breaking into the 1,000-point club.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

