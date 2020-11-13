Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Paul McCatney

The sweet cat loves to talk, explore and head scratches.
Paul McCatney is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 13, 2020.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Paul McCatney is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 13, 2020. This little dude is about two to three years old. He’s a Domestic/Shorthair mix.

“He is full grown but on the bigger side. He loves to talk. He is constantly talking here in the kennels,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “I’m sure that in your home he will do just the same. He is an explorer so he loves to have high places to run around and look down on your from. He likes windows and of course, he loves a good head scratch.”

If you’re interested in adopting Paul McCatney, you can fill out the adoption application here. You must have an approved application before visiting with any pets. Check out other adorable, adoptable animals here.

Aggieland Humane is currently hosting an adoption special for cats and kittens. Through Wednesday, November 25, all kitten and cat adoptions have been cut in half. That means adult cats (6 months and older) are just $25. Kitten adoptions are just $47.50. All adoptions include the standard package.

‼️ADOPTION SPECIAL ALERT‼️ TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS: Starting today, November 9th, through Wednesday, November 25th, ALL...

Posted by Aggieland Humane Society on Monday, November 9, 2020

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

