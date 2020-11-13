Baseball Lands One of the Nation’s Premier Signing Classes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M added 14 of the top baseball student-athletes in the country for the 2022 season, as it received certification on National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork, head coach Rob Childress announced Friday.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the 2021 class,” Childress said. “It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work from our recruiting coordinator, Justin Seely. Obviously, with a lot of help from Chad Caillet as well. Those two guys worked incredibly hard, not just over the past year, but over the last three and four years, to put this class together. We have four incredibly talented middle infielders and some outstanding right-handed pitchers and a talented left-hander. We also have a physical catcher coming in along with one of the top two-way players you’ll find. From top to bottom it is a very talented class and certainly fills a lot of needs for us in the 2022 season.”Thirteen of the 14 players hail from the state of Texas, including RHP Brayden Edwards (Fannett/Hardin-Jefferson), RHP Jack Hamilton (College Station/A&M Consolidated), RHP/INF Rawley Hector (Anna/Anna), RHP Logan Henderson (Katy/Cinco Ranch/McLennan CC), INF Ty Hodge (College Station/A&M Consolidated), RHP Will Maynard (Tomball/Klein Cain), INF Izaac Pacheco (Friendswood/Friendswood), LHP Ryan Prager (Dallas/Hillcrest), RHP Will Rizzo (The Woodlands/St. Thomas), RHP Brad Rudis (Madisonville/Madisonville), C Chanden Scamardo (College Station/College Station), RHP Ty Sexton (Montgomery/Lake Creek) and INF Austin Stracener (New Braunfels/Canyon). The Aggies also added one of the top players from Arizona, INF Chase Valentine (Phoenix/Sandra Day O’Connor).

“The strengths of the class is that we have a lot of players and a lot of really good players,” Seely said. “All these guys have the chance to play early and with my estimation we are going to need them to. I think we are going to set some records again next year from the point of Aggies getting drafted. These guys are all going to be counted on to come in and make an impact on our roster from the start. The athleticism of the infielders and the pitchability from the pitchers in particular. We also picked up the left-handed bats that we needed to balance out our roster. I felt that was something that we needed. We even were able to get a little bit of experience with Logan Henderson’s junior college arm.”

Brayden Edwards – RHP – 6-4, 200, R/R – Fannett, Texas – Hardin-Jefferson

· Four-year letterman for Coach Edd Trotter at Hardin-Jefferson High School in Sour Lake, Texas

· Logged a 1.68 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 16.2 innings during the truncated junior season in 2020

· Notched a 7-3 record with a 2.35 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 59.2 innings in 2019 as a sophomore

· Named All-District 22-4A First Team in 2019

· Led squad to a regional quarterfinal appearance as a sophomore

· Played on club circuit for Gladiator Baseball from 2011-20 for Coaches Morgan Walker, Roy McLeod and Jeff Moye

· Paced Gladiators to the 2018 Premier Baseball Freshman Championship in 2018

· Earned a spot on the Honor Roll for three years and is a member of the National Honor Society

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Brayden is big, physical and sinkerball pitcher. He has three pitches that he can throw for strikes. He was a guy we evaluated at a young age and knew he had lots of room to develop.

Jack Hamilton – RHP – 6-0, 190, R/R – College Station, Texas – A&M Consolidated

· Three-year letterman for Coach Ryan Lennerton at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station

· Logged a 4-2 record with a 2.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38.1 innings on the mound and logged eight runs, four doubles and five stolen bases as a sophomore in 2019

· Posted a 1.90 ERA in district play and earned All-District 19-5A Second Team recognition as a pitcher and was named Team MVP in 2019

· Selected to the 2019 Brazos Valley All-Academic Team in 2019

· Notched three wins, a 3.11 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45.0 innings as a freshman in 2018

· Earned All-District 18-5A Second Team distinction in 2018

· Named to Perfect Game Texas Region All High School Underclass First Team in 2020

· Selected to Rangers Area Code Underclass Team in 2019

· Played for Coach Kevin Hodge with Twelve Baseball from 2015-20

· Led Twelve Baseball to the American Amateur Baseball Congress Don Mattingly World Series title and runner-up finish at the Perfect Game World Series in 2020

· Chosen for Texas Rangers Area Code Team in 2019

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Jack is a local guy that we feel really good about. He has extremely good work habits and is very much into his diet. He is into being a great teammate and overall baseball player. He comes with good pitchability. He can throw three, sometimes even four pitches for a strike. All depending on how he wants to morph his curveball and slider. He is in the upper 80s, close to touching 91 and has tons of room to grow.Rawley Hector – RHP/INF – 6-2, 195, R/R – Anna, Texas - Anna

· Four-year letterman for Coach Joey Hector (father) at Anna High School

· Led the Coyotes to a combined 41-24 mark in his last three years, including a bi-district finals appearance in 2018 and a 19-6 record in 2019

· Named to Collegiate Baseball High School All-America First Team heading into junior year in 2020

· Posted a 5-3 record with a 1.24 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 45.1 innings on the mound as a sophomore in 2019 while batting .621 with 42 runs, six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 27 RBI and 24 stolen bases at the plate

· Named Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 4A All-State First Team and Texas Sports Writers Association 4A All-State Second Team as a shortstop, as well as being named the District 11-4A Offensive MVP in 2019

· Led all Texas Class 4A players in batting average as a sophomore

· Logged a 6-3 record with a 2.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 63.0 innings on the mound as a freshman in 2018 while batting .488 with 38 runs, 11 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 21 RBI and 24 stolen bases

· Finished in the top 10 in the state among Class 4A players in triples at the plate and strikeouts on the mound as a freshman

· Selected as the District 11-4A Newcomer of the Year in 2018, as well as earning All-Area recognition from the Dallas Morning News

· Earned Academic All-District 11-4A as a sophomore

· Active in the USA Baseball system since 2016, including stints with the 18U National Team in 2019 and U15 National Team in 2017

· Earned a silver medal with the USA Baseball 18U National Team at the 2019 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup in South Korea

· Participated in USA Baseball National Team Development Program at the 17U level in 2019 and 14U level in 2016

· Played club baseball for Dulins Dodgers from 2017-20 under the tutelage of Coaches Chris Godwin and Tim Dulin

· Led club team to titles at the 15U Perfect Game World Series in 2018, the 16U Perfect Game World Series and Perfect Game BCS National Championship in 2019

· Named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason Underclass All-American First Team in 2019 and ’20

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Rawley is a son of a coach who can play in the field along with being a pitcher. He has advanced pitchability and has battled some injuries along the way. Before his injuries, he was a member of Team USA as an underclassman. He can hit the low 90s and has a great field of pitch. He comes with great moxy and has a lot of intangibles that makes you feel as though he has a chance to pitch early. Logan Henderson – RHP – 5-11, 190, R/R – Katy, Texas – Cinco Ranch – McLennan CC

· Slated to play at McLennan Community College in 2021

· Three-year letterman for Coach Brett Wallace at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas

· Led squad to a combined 35-9-1 record in 2019 and ’20, including a 13-1-1 mark in 2020 before the season was shutout down

· Logged a 0.00 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 8.0 innings in shortened 2020 campaign

· Named Academic All-State in 2020

· Posted a 2.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 36.0 innings on the mound as a junior in 2019

· Batted .325 with a home run, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases as a junior

· Earned All-District 19-6A First Team as a second baseman in 2019

· Played for Coaches Zach Dillon and Randy Brown at Texas Twelve Baseball from 2017-20

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Logan is a 5′11′' right-handed pitcher from McLennan Junior College with a great arm. He not only gets up in to the mid-90s, but has a great change-up and developing curveball. We feel like he is a guy who can step in and make an impact on our roster as a starter or as a closer, depending on the development of his third pitch. I see a big attack out of him and really excited about the opportunity to have him.

Ty Hodge– INF – 6-2, 195, R/R – College Station, Texas – A&M Consolidated

· Three-year letterman for Coach Ryan Lennerton at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station

· Batted .447 with a .523 slugging percentage, 14 runs, four doubles, 13 RBI and five stolen bases in truncated 2020 campaign

· Hit .443 with 16 runs, five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 15 RBI, .529 on-base percentage and .694 slugging percentage as a sophomore in 2019

· Played freshman year for Coach Scott Holder at College Station High School

· Member of the Texas Twelve Baseball club from 2011-20, playing for Coaches Kevin Hodge, Zach Dillon and Ryan Brauninger

· Led Twelve Baseball to the American Amateur Baseball Congress Don Mattingly World Series title and runner-up finish at the Perfect Game World Series in 2020

· Selected to Perfect Game Region All High School Underclass First Team in 2020

· Listed on the Flat Bill Baseball/THSB 5A Top 50 Players and Prep Baseball Report National Top 50 charts in 2020

· Member of 14U American Premier National Championship Team in 2017

· Grandfather, Billy Hodge, owns the Aggie school record for most triples in a game set with three against SMU in a 1971 contest

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Ty is a super athletic infielder. He has some physicality at the plate and he is built to steal bases. He can play multiple positons on the field. Baseball runs in his family and we are really excited about the opportunity to have him here.

Will Maynard – RHP – 6-2, 185, L/R – Tomball, Texas – Klein Cain

· Four-year letterman for Coach David Miller at Cain High School in Klein, Texas

· Three-time Academic All-District honoree

· Member of the Texas Twelve Baseball club from 2016-20, playing for Coaches Kevin Hodge, Zach Dillon and Ryan Brauninger

· Led Twelve Baseball to the American Amateur Baseball Congress Don Mattingly World Series title and runner-up finish at the Perfect Game World Series in 2020

· Club laurels include multiple all-tournament team and top velo awards

· Named to All-Showcase Team at 2D Sports/5 Tool Showcase

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Will is a guy we committed a little bit later in the process. He is a multifaceted baseball player who can play all over the field, but will ultimately be a pitcher for us. He is super athletic and has a quick arm. He has a wipeout slider and can already get into the low 90s. He feels like a guy that is only going to mature when he gets here. His frame suggests that he has a lot of room to grow.Izaac Pacheco – INF – 6-4, 205, L/R – Friendswood, Texas – Friendswood

· Four-year letterman for Coach Cory Benavides at Friendswood High School

· Clubbed .414 with 14 runs, six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases during truncated junior campaign in 2020

· Hit .442 with 25 runs, four doubles, four triples, five home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases as a sophomore in 2019

· Tabbed District 22-5A Offensive MVP and The Daily News All-Galveston County First Team as a sophomore

· Batted .300 with 21 runs, nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, 22 RBI and a .510 slugging percentage as a freshman in 2018

· Selected as District 24-6A Newcomer of the Year in 2018

· Participant in USA Baseball events since 2014, including the 17U National Team Development Program in 2019, U16 NTDP in 2018 and Team USA 12U National Team in 2014

· Two-time Rangers Area Code Underclass Team selection

· Ranked as the No. 2 player in Texas by Perfect Game

· Ranked as the No. 11 high school prospect in the 2021 class by Baseball America

· Named one of the Top 10 Class of 2021 High School Draft Prospects by Baseball Prospect Journal

· Selected to MaxPreps Top 50 for Class of 2021 High School Players

· Tabbed to Flat Bill Baseball/THSB 5A Top 50 list

· Played club baseball for Coach Brad Bouras with Team Elite in 2017-20

· Led to Team Elite to the 2019 Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association national title in 2019, earning MVP honors at the event

· Selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma City and Baseball Factory All-Star Classic in Frisco, Texas

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Izaac was either the first or second guy we committed in the class. I’ve known Izaac since he was eight years old. He has as good of a left-handed swing as anyone around. He has been able to develop into some big power. I think of him as being a big, physical presence that can play in the middle infield. He has become a really good overall athlete. He is running 6.7, even 6.6 at times. I believe he has the opportunity to play in the middle of the diamond, as well even standing at 6′4′' and weighing 205 pounds.Ryan Prager – LHP – 6-3, 200, L/L – Dallas, Texas – Hillcrest

· Four-year letterman for Coach Ashley Moore at Hillcrest High School

· Guided Panthers to a combined 41-30-3 mark and two area finalist appearances the last three years

· Notched a 0.77 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 18.0 innings on the mound during truncated junior season while also hitting .304 at the plate

· Logged three wins with a 3.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 61.2 innings on the mound as a sophomore in 2019 while batting .308 with 22 runs, six doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBI and a .534 on-base percentage

· Selected All-District 12-4A First Team as a pitcher in 2019

· Earned All-District 11-5A as a first baseman in 2018

· Named to Academic All-City squad as a sophomore and junior

· Selected for 2020 Rangers Area Code Team

· Tabbed to Perfect Game Texas Region All High School Underclass First Team in 2020

· Ranked as the No. 2 LHP in Texas by Perfect Game

· Played club baseball for Coach Jack Sharp on the Dallas Mustangs from 2018-20

· Helped Mustangs win the 2019 Five Tool CTX Championship in 2019

· Named Most Outstanding Pitcher at the Texas Premier West Championship and Texas Premier 17U State Championship in 2019

· Ranks Top 5 in the class and is a member of the National Honor Society

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Ryan is a left-handed pitcher from Hillcrest high school. He is a guy I had seen with advanced ability, who just needed the stuff to make it jump. When I went back to see him another time, it had made the jump. He is as good as any left-hander in the state. He has a big frame and looks like a lot of our pitchers standing around 6′4′' and weighing in around 200 pounds. He can pitch from day one - there is no doubt about it. I think working with Mac (sports performance coach Jeremy McMillan), Casey (Meyer – athletic trainer) and Coach Childress his stuff will only continue to increase. He is also valedictorian at his high school.

Will Rizzo – RHP – 6-1, 210, R/R – The Woodlands, Texas – St. Thomas

· Four-year letterman for Coach Adam Massiatte at St. Thomas High School in Houston

· Led squad to a 59-30 mark during the last three seasons at St. Thomas, advancing to the TAPPS Division State Semifinals in 2018 and State Championship Game in 2019

· Selected TAPPS All-District 1-4 Second Team as a sophomore, posting a 1.85 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 innings

· Logged 28 strikeouts in 25.0 innings on the mound and stole eight bases in the shortened 2020 campaign

· Selected to Perfect Game Preseason Texas Region All-Underclass First Team in 2020

· Earned recognition on Flat Bill Baseball/THSB Preseason TAPPS D1 Top 25 Players list

· Played club baseball for Banditos in 2016-19 and Team Elite for fall 2019

· Two-time Perfect Game Preseason All-American

· Named to all-tournament team at five Perfect Game showcases

· Tabbed to Top Prospect list at 2019 Perfect Game Underclass All-American Games

· Clocked a 6.65 60-yard dash at Perfect Game Junior National Showcase

· Named to Honor Roll & St. Thomas Club every semester at St. Thomas, as well as earning induction in the National Honor Society

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Will is as hard of a working kid as I’ve been around at his age. His work habits are exceptional and the velocity he hits is exceptional as well. He is already up in the mid-90s as a youngster. He is a powerful kid who stands at 6′1′' and weighs around 200 pounds right now. He is very explosive and can fly, jump and run. He is an exceptional athlete who plays shortstop for his high school and also pitches. I like a lot of the things he is able to bring to the plate in terms of explosiveness.

Brad Rudis – RHP – 5-10, 185, R/R – Madisonville, Texas – Madisonville

· Four-year letterman for Coach Adam Borgfeld at Madisonville High School

· Led squad to a combined 49-31-1 mark during his first three seasons, including a 26-9 mark as a freshman

· During his shortened 2020 season, Rudis posted a 1.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 5.0 innings on the mound and hit .320 with three doubles, two home runs, 10 runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases at the plate

· Logged a 5-3 record with a 2.84 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56.2 innings as a sophomore in 2019

· Hit .341 with 30 runs, nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases as a sophomore

· Named District 19-4 Co-Pitcher of the Year in 2019

· Tallied a 1-0 record with a 2.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings as a freshman in 2018

· Batted .360 with 19 runs, 12 doubles, one triple and 16 RBI as a freshman

· Selected to Perfect Game Preseason Texas Region All-High School Underclass Second Team in 2020

· Named to THSB 4A Region 3 Top 40 list in both 2019 and 2020

· Also a letterwinner on the Madisonville golf team as a sophomore and junior

· Member of the Beta Club for four years and National Honor Society for three years at MHS

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: If we were to talk about ‘pitchability’, Brad has it. He can throw a 3-0 changeup or even a 3-0 slider. He also has a good fastball to go along with it. He is a guy who can field his position and hold the running game. He knows baseball and is a good baseball player that just happens to be a pitcher.

Chanden Scamardo – C – 6-2, 21-, R/R – College Station, Texas – College Station

· Earned four-year letterman for Coach Christopher Litton at College Station High School

· Led Cougars to a 57-28-3 mark the last three seasons, including 25-12 as a freshman and 24-11-1 as a sophomore

· Batted .282 with nine runs, one double, four home runs and 13 RBI in the shortened junior campaign, ranking third among 5A players in dingers before the stoppage of play

· Earned D-Bat 5A Hitter of the Week Honorable Mention on March 17, 2020

· Selected to Perfect Game Preseason Texas Region All High School Underclass First Team in 2020

· Hit .295 with 20 runs, eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 28 RBI and a .481 on-base percentage as a sophomore in 2019

· Earned All-District 19-5A Second Team recognition as a catcher in 2019

· Named to Flat Bill Baseball/THSB 5A Top 50 Players to Watch

· Has spent 11 years with Twelve Baseball club team

· Led Twelve Baseball to the American Amateur Baseball Congress Don Mattingly World Series title in 2020

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Chanden is a local kid, who is big and physical. He has power and has a great arm behind the plate. He has a shot to come in and catch, while also being a force at the plate at some point in his career.

Ty Sexton – RHP – 6-6, 210, R/R – Montgomery, Texas – Lake Creek

· Lettered in baseball for Coach Jeremy Schramm at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas

· Logged a 1.50 ERA with five strikeouts over 9.1 innings on the mound in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign

· Also hit .323 with seven runs, three doubles and nine RBI in the truncated junior season

· Had limited activities on the mound as a sophomore in 2019 due to injury, logging a 1.75 ERA and five strikeouts

· Selected to Rangers Area Code Team in 2020

· Named to Perfect Game Texas Region Honor Mention team in 2020

· Plays club ball with Twelve Baseball

· Is the starting quarterback on the Lake Creek Lions' football squad

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Ty is a player with an ultra large frame, standing at 6′6′' and probably tipping the scales right at 200. He plays quarterback at Lake Creek High School and can spin the football. He is a guy we had been on for a long time. We were hoping for the light to click on for him and it did. He can get the fastball downhill from his big frame. He reminds me of Michael Wacha at the same age in terms of his frame and tilt on his fastball.

Austin Stracener – INF – 5-11, 170, L/R – New Braunfels, Texas – Canyon

· Four-year letterman for Coach Jim Blair at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas

· Led squad to a combined 49-29-1 mark during his three years, including 24-11 as a sophomore and 10-3 in last year’s truncated junior campaign

· Hit .316 with 11 runs, three doubles, one triple, three RBI and 13 stolen bases in the shortened 2020 campaign

· Posted a .264 batting average with 26 runs, four doubles, five triples, 27 RBI and seven stolen bases as a sophomore in 2019

· Selected All-District 26-6A Second Team in 2019

· Batted .299 with 13 runs, two doubles, three triples, nine RBI and six stolen bases as a freshman in 2018

· Tabbed All-District 26-6A Honorable Mention after being injured during much of district play

· Earned Academic All-District recognition each of the last three years

· Member of the 2019 Nationals Area Code Underclass Team

· Selected to the USA Baseball 17U National Team Development Program in 2019

· Named to Max Preps 2021 Top 50 High School Baseball Players

· Selected Perfect Game High School Preseason All-American First Team in 2020

· Played with Banditos Baseball from 2017-20

· Helped Banditos win the 2020 WWBA 17U South and 2019 WWBA 16U South titles

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Austin is a middle infielder that has been a Team USA guy from a young age. He is a left-handed hitter that is athletic. He has pitched in his career, but probably won’t do as much of that here. He can hit, defend and is an overall winner. During the summers, he has made his travel team a lot better. We are excited about the opportunity for him to play and play early here.

Chase Valentine – INF – 6-0, 170, R/R – Phoenix, Arizona – Sandra Day O’Connor

· Two-year letterwinner for Coach Jeff Baumbartner at Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix

· Led Eagles to a 39-20 mark in his freshman and sophomore campaigns with the junior year wiped out by Covid-19

· Batted .350 as a freshman and .311 as a sophomore

· Earned all-conference first team in 2019

· Named to Top Prospect List at 2019 Perfect Game Fall Top Prospect National Showcase

· Selected for Athletics Area Code Team in 2019

· Playing for North East Baseball National Team in 2020

· Spent two years playing club baseball with Arizona Athletics in 2019-20

· Tabbed to Team Bates for four years from 2014-18 and one year with Canes Southwest

· Helped club team win Perfect Game Deep South Panama City Tournament in 2020

· Nominated for Sandra Day O’Connor High School Outstanding Student Award by the school’s staff

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Chase is a super athletic middle infielder that would be the one taking trick shots on YouTube. He can go between his legs when he fields a ball or even behind his back. It’s super impressive what he is able to do while making the play every time. He makes them routinely, it’s not just him trying to do it. He has an accurate arm and he is getting much more advanced at the plate. He is getting stronger every day and has a lean frame. I feel like he has to be lean to be so athletic and be able to come in and play as a true shortstop.