Bryan native singer, Doug Supernaw, passes after battle with cancer

He announced in February 2019 that he had lung and bladder cancer
Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early '90s with "I Don't Call Him Daddy," and "Reno."
By Adrienne DeMoss and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Reno,” has died.

Supernaw was a Bryan native, he was 60.

A representative from his management team said Supernaw died Friday in Texas.

The Bryan native announced in February 2019 that he was diagnosed with lung and bladder cancer, once the cancer spread to his brain he entered hospice care in October 2020.

After working on oil rigs and as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw moved to Nashville in the late ’80s to work as a staff writer for a music publishing company, but moved back to Texas where he could perform more.

His debut album, “Red and Rio Grande,” was released in 1993 and was certified gold.

He earned a new male artist and song of the year nominations from the Academy of Country Music in 1993.

Supernaw released a greatest hits album in 2017.

He is survived by his third wife, children and grandchildren.

