Caldwell City Hall project to be finished next year

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell is seeing more delays with their new multimillion dollar city hall project.

Mayor Norris McManus said they are seeing some challenges with the groups responsible for the construction project and work has slowed down.

The new city hall project already had faced weather delays when the work first started. The Mayor said they do have their attorneys working to get the project back on schedule and resolve some communication issues.

That $4.9 million project is expected to be finished next year but it’s unclear an exact finish date.

The city hopes to have work finished by June of 2021.

