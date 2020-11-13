Advertisement

Caldwell City Hall project to be finished next year

The city continues to see delays with the project.
The new city hall should be finished in 2021.
The new city hall should be finished in 2021.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell is seeing more delays with their new multimillion dollar city hall project.

Mayor Norris McManus said they are seeing some challenges with the groups responsible for the construction project and work has slowed down.

The new city hall project already had faced weather delays when the work first started. The Mayor said they do have their attorneys working to get the project back on schedule and resolve some communication issues.

That $4.9 million project is expected to be finished next year but it’s unclear an exact finish date.

The city hopes to have work finished by June of 2021.

We have our previous story here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, avoids death penalty
Dr. Seth Sullivan said the recent spike can be attributed to Halloween, social gatherings where...
Health officials explain new spike in COVID-19 cases, provide update on flu numbers
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
We learned two things today about the new Dunkin’ Donuts
Cooper Walker, 23
College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer with large amount of THC

Latest News

Country singer Doug Supernaw had hits in the early ’90s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and...
Bryan native singer, Doug Supernaw, passes after battle with cancer
Paul McCatney is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 13, 2020.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Paul McCatney
The storm is expected to move west towards Central America through the weekend.
Tropical Depression 31 strengthens into Tropical Storm Iota
Lt. Kevin Stuart
Lt. Kevin Stuart appointed to Jail Administrator for Brazos County Sheriff’s Office