Calvert cruises to area round with win over Dime Box

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday night, Calvert and Dime Box squared off in the first round of the playoffs in Hearne. Calvert cruised to a 52-0 win. The game ended at half time due to the mercy rule.

The Trojans got on the bored on their opening drive on a 26 yard touchdown run by Kevondre Corona for one of his two scores on the night.

They led by 30 at the end of the first quarter on a scoop and score by Tre’Quinton Green.

Calvert will play the winner of Cherokee and Brookesmith in the area round.

