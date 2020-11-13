Calvert cruises to area round with win over Dime Box
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday night, Calvert and Dime Box squared off in the first round of the playoffs in Hearne. Calvert cruised to a 52-0 win. The game ended at half time due to the mercy rule.
The Trojans got on the bored on their opening drive on a 26 yard touchdown run by Kevondre Corona for one of his two scores on the night.
They led by 30 at the end of the first quarter on a scoop and score by Tre’Quinton Green.
Calvert will play the winner of Cherokee and Brookesmith in the area round.
