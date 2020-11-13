CHI St. Joseph Health presents $7,500 check to the Pink Alliance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -CHI St. Joseph Health donated a check in the amount of $7,500 to the Pink Alliance to help further their mission to end breast cancer and provide support to breast cancer survivors.

CHI St. Joseph Health presented the check, in a small ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Healing Garden on the campus of CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

Pink Alliance, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to women for medical treatments such as mammograms, biopsies, and ultrasounds for patients in need also raises money to donate diagnostic machines and supplies for local healthcare providers.

Doris Light, president of the Pink Alliance said the relationship with CHI St. Joseph has been amazing and she’s grateful for them giving back to the community in such a major way.

“They have, in an essence, been our wind beneath our wings, they have supported us in helping support ladies in the Brazos Valley with breast cancer and cancer concerns for years,” says Light.

She says the donation was especially important this year because since the annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon had to be postponed due to COVID-19, which CHI St. Joseph is a faithful sponsor every year.

Heather Bush, Director of Marketing for CHI St. Joseph Health said they’re always happy to support the community.

“The Pink Alliance is just critical to providing resources and support to women that are dealing with breast cancer,” said Bush. “I think for us to be able to support that as well, it’s a nice working relationship between the two organizations that have a common mission and goal.”

