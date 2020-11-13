Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Randal, 29
Texas A&M police identify suspect in early morning campus sexual assault
Larry "L-Dub" Workman with his mother Mary Jones.
Mother of local rap artist who was shot and killed Sunday morning speaks out
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead
DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Capital Murder suspect pleads guilty, avoids death penalty

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal
Health officials explain new spike in COVID-19 cases, provide update on flu numbers
Health officials explain new spike in COVID-19 cases, provide update on flu numbers
Four local children now have forever families at Brazos County Adoption Day event
Four local children now have forever families at Brazos County Adoption Day event