China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on...
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.

China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng of governments that congratulated Biden last weekend after he was projected to have secured enough Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 election to win the White House.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. (Kamala) Harris.”

Wang gave no reason for the delay but said, “the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

China’s government is mired in a tariff war with the Trump administration over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Trump also has labeled China a security threat and imposed export curbs and other sanctions on Chinese companies.

Political analysts expect few changes under a Biden administration due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

