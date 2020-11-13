City of Bryan employees serve up tasty burgers at annual fundraiser
The proceeds go to United Way Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Good food, Texas-style, was served up at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Friday. The annual event is a fundraiser that benefits the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Volunteers from multiple City of Bryan departments served up hamburgers, chips, cookies, and drinks to a steady flow of cars.
Jill Schauer who chaired the event for the city says the annual hamburger fundraiser is a way for everyone to get together for a good cause.
“The city has been putting on this event for fifteen plus years and this year it looks a little bit different with it being drive-thru only but we’re still really excited to get employees involved to get everyone in the city involved to help raise funds for the United Way,” said Schauer.
Pre-sale tickets were $5 for single burgers and $7 for double burgers with day-of purchases at $6 for single burgers and $8 for double burgers. All meals included chips, a drink, and a cookie.
