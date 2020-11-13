Advertisement

City of Bryan employees serve up tasty burgers at annual fundraiser

The proceeds go to United Way Brazos Valley
City of Bryan employees serving up hamburgers for a good cause at the 14th annual hamburger...
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Good food, Texas-style, was served up at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Friday. The annual event is a fundraiser that benefits the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Volunteers from multiple City of Bryan departments served up hamburgers, chips, cookies, and drinks to a steady flow of cars.

Jill Schauer who chaired the event for the city says the annual hamburger fundraiser is a way for everyone to get together for a good cause.

“The city has been putting on this event for fifteen plus years and this year it looks a little bit different with it being drive-thru only but we’re still really excited to get employees involved to get everyone in the city involved to help raise funds for the United Way,” said Schauer.

Our Hamburger fundraiser for the United Way of the Brazos Valley is TODAY! Stop by the Brazos Center to grab a delicious...

Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Friday, November 13, 2020

Pre-sale tickets were $5 for single burgers and $7 for double burgers with day-of purchases at $6 for single burgers and $8 for double burgers. All meals included chips, a drink, and a cookie.

